Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --Fremont police are investigating a homicide in the Grimmer neighborhood.
Police were called to Charleston Way near Delaware Drive for a report of shots fired.
Officers found a victim in the home.
That person died at the scene.
Officers then established a large perimeter in the Grimmer neighborhood to search for the male suspect.
They were even utilizing a drone from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
At this time there is no word on an arrest.
Police say this is the 2nd homicide of the year in Fremont.
Person killed in shooting in Grimmer neighborhood in Fremont. Person found dead at home on Charleston Way around 12:30am. Search for male suspect continues. pic.twitter.com/Rv1cGod5Sq— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 8, 2018