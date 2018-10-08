Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide

Person killed in shooting in Grimmer neighborhood in Fremont. Person found dead at home on Charleston Way around 12:30am. Search for male suspect continues. pic.twitter.com/Rv1cGod5Sq — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 8, 2018

Fremont police are investigating a homicide in the Grimmer neighborhood.Police were called to Charleston Way near Delaware Drive for a report of shots fired.Officers found a victim in the home.That person died at the scene.Officers then established a large perimeter in the Grimmer neighborhood to search for the male suspect.They were even utilizing a drone from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.At this time there is no word on an arrest.Police say this is the 2nd homicide of the year in Fremont.