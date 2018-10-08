Manhunt underway in Fremont following overnight homicide

Homicide investigation in Fremont, California on Monday, October 8, 2018. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Fremont police are investigating a homicide in the Grimmer neighborhood.

Police were called to Charleston Way near Delaware Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a victim in the home.

That person died at the scene.

Officers then established a large perimeter in the Grimmer neighborhood to search for the male suspect.

They were even utilizing a drone from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

At this time there is no word on an arrest.

Police say this is the 2nd homicide of the year in Fremont.

