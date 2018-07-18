Many outraged over MGM 's decision to sue Las Vegas shooting victims

MGM Resorts International is feeling the heat following an announcement that the company was taking legal action against some of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas. Some are calling for a boycott of their resorts. Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 were wounded that night."Everybody around us got shot, two people to the left and right of us died," expressed Kim Schubert who survived the shooting.She's considering filing a lawsuit against MGM Resorts International which owns the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The shooter used one of their rooms to fire from the 32nd floor.MGM now wants a federal court to rule that it can't be held liable for what happened last October 1 based on the Safety Act of 2002.After 9-11, Congress passed a law stating that private security companies are protected even if they fail to prevent a terrorist attack."MGM was not a certified security provider but the outsourced security vendor was," explained Monica Mazzei an attorney with Sidem and Bancroft.That security vendor was hired by Live Nation Entertainment and MGM.Here's part of MGM's statement:"Congress provided that the Federal Courts were the correct place for such litigation relating to incidents of mass violence like the one where security services approved by the Department of Homeland Security were provided."MGM also claims this was an act of terrorism, therefore the company is also protected under the safety act."If they would have said we're going to defend ourselves in federal court and we don't feel there is liability, I think that would have been more acceptable than, we're going to sue the victims, said Schubert.This is the first time a company uses the Safety Act claiming immunity. Legal experts predict MGM faces an uphill battle.