MAP: Evacuation zone after gas explosion, 3-alarm fire in San Francisco

A map shows the area evacuated after a gas explosion and 3-alarm fire in San Francisco on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

The San Francisco Fire Department ordered the evacuation of a one-square block area while PG&E crews worked to shut off a gas line after an explosion and 3-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.It took about two hours and 20 minutes to turn off the gas before the fire went out.The fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m.Flames shot from a commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.A reunification site has been established at Mel's Drive In at 3355 Geary Boulevard for anyone evacuated from the area due to the fire.