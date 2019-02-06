MAP: Evacuation zone after gas explosion, 3-alarm fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The San Francisco Fire Department ordered the evacuation of a one-square block area while PG&E crews worked to shut off a gas line after an explosion and 3-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon.
It took about two hours and 20 minutes to turn off the gas before the fire went out.
The fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m.
Flames shot from a commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.
A reunification site has been established at Mel's Drive In at 3355 Geary Boulevard for anyone evacuated from the area due to the fire.
