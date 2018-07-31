WILDFIRE

MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California

EMBED </>More Videos

If you haven't been able to go back and check on your home in the wildfires, you may find this tool from Cal Fire very useful. (AP)

If you haven't been able to go back and check on your home in the wildfires, you may find the below tool from Cal Fire very useful.

All you have to do is enter your address or a location. Green means that the house has slight damage. Yellow means minor damage. Orange means major damage. Red means completely destroyed.

There's no color that means the house is either undamaged or they have no information.

Cal Fire cautions that the map is not conclusive and they are still assessing the properties and that data could change.


HOME MAP: Visit this page to find out if your home, business, or any other structure was damaged or destroyed in the Carr Fire.

Interactive CAL FIRE map of Carr Fire damage:



Carr Fire:



Mendocino Complex Fire:

Animated CAL FIRE map below:



The map can also be viewed here.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireevacuationfiredestroyed businessesdestroyed homesjerry brownComplex FireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
WILDFIRE
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
At least 6 arrested in Mendocino Complex evacuation zone, officials say
More wildfire
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Yosemite Valley to remain closed until at least Sunday, August 5
All passengers survive Aeromexico plane crash in Durango
Consumer Catch-up: Carmakers adding rear seat alerts, MoviePass making changes
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Show More
Carr Fire becomes 7th most destructive fire in state history
Minivan burned in El Sobrante fire
ABC7, Disney donate 100 backpacks to San Jose charity
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
More News