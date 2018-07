MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you haven't been able to go back and check on your home in the wildfires, you may find the below tool from Cal Fire very useful.All you have to do is enter your address or a location. Green means that the house has slight damage. Yellow means minor damage. Orange means major damage. Red means completely destroyed.There's no color that means the house is either undamaged or they have no information.Cal Fire cautions that the map is not conclusive and they are still assessing the properties and that data could change.Carr Fire:Mendocino Complex Fire:The map can also be viewed here