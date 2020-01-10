SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oakland A's shortstop Marcus Semien joins us for a candid and fun conversation with a surprise guest at the end!
Semien opens up about the balance between family and baseball, his upcoming free agency, and the Houston Astros cheating scandal.
Semien, a big 49ers fan, also makes his official prediction for the Super Bowl.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 37 - Recorded January 23, 2020
With Authority: Oakland A's Marcus Semien talks career, Super Bowl predictions
