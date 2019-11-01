Maria Fire: Blaze near Santa Paula jumps to 8,300 acres, evacuations remain

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Firefighters continued battling a fast-moving wildfire near Santa Paula early Friday morning that prompted evacuations and quickly grew in size.

Ventura County authorities ordered evacuations for 7,500 people and 1,800 structures were within the evacuation area as the blaze threatened the community of Somis.

The blaze, dubbed the Maria Fire, exploded to approximately 8,300 acres by 4 a.m. with 0 percent containment.

It was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on top of South Mountain in Ventura County, an area surrounded by cellphone transmission towers.

At least one structure was seen fully consumed by flames near La Loma Avenue and East Center Road. Capt. Steve Kauffman with Ventura County Fire said two structures were destroyed.

Mandatory evacuations were set up with South Mountain the north boundary, West Los Angeles Avenue the western boundary, Balcom County Road as the east boundary and Highway 118 as the southern boundary.



An evacuation center was established at the Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Burnley Street.
Small animals were being accepted at Camarillo Animal Shelter at 600 Aviation Dr. Large animals were being accepted at the Ventura County Fairground at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. and Earl Warren Showground at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters continued battling a fast-moving wildfire near Santa Paula early Friday morning that prompted evacuations and quickly grew in size.



Road closures were also in place for the following areas:

-South Mountain Road between 12th Street and Balcom Canyon
-Berylwood Rd. at Aggen Rd.
-West La Loma Rd. between Center Rd and Walnut Ave.
-Price Rd. at E. Los Angeles Ave (Highway 118)

-Clubhouse Drive at E. Los Angeles Ave. (Highway 118)

The fire quickly spread from a hilltop and crews launched an aggressive fight on the ground and air against the blaze.

The blaze started high on the mountain ridge, meaning it took time for the flames to creep down and "provided us time to get into the communities and start our evacuations," said John McNeil with the fire department during a Thursday night press conference.

During the active battle against the blaze from the air, authorities confirmed that someone was flying a drone over the fire.

Dozens of local schools across several districts have announced Friday closures.

Strong winds that were widespread and that troubled Southern California are expected to subside Friday evening. The region was under an extreme red flag weather conditions earlier this week, which was a factor in several brush fires erupting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa paulaventura countybrush firefire safety
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now': Watch ABC7 special report
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine, warm and dry
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Fire victims return home, find sentimental possessions among the rubble
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
ABC7 anchor Dion Lim making her moment with new book
Show More
San Jose family creates scary good Sharks Halloween display
Garoppolo throws 4 TD passes, 49ers beat Cardinals 28-25
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in San Jose
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
Doctor explains more about Warriors star Stephen Curry injury
More TOP STORIES News