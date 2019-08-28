brush fire

Evacuations ordered due to 5-acre brush fire burning in Marin County

SKY7 is over a brush fire burning in Marin County, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (KGO-TV)

MARIN CO., Calif. -- Evacuation orders were given late Tuesday afternoon for Rancho Santa Margarita East in Marin County due to a fire, county fire officials said on Twitter.

As of 4:56 p.m. evacuation orders had been issued because of the Spirit Fire, a five-acre fire located above Spirit Rock Meditation Center.

A ground and air attack is underway.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

