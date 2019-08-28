Evacuations ordered due to 5-acre brush fire burning in Marin County

#SpiritFire updates can be accessed by calling our public information hotline at 415-473-7191. Please share this with any residents or friends in the area who are not active on social media. pic.twitter.com/T4ZoxU97kQ — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) August 28, 2019

MARIN CO., Calif. -- Evacuation orders were given late Tuesday afternoon for Rancho Santa Margarita East in Marin County due to a fire, county fire officials said on Twitter.As of 4:56 p.m. evacuation orders had been issued because of the Spirit Fire, a five-acre fire located above Spirit Rock Meditation Center.A ground and air attack is underway.