Marin County residents confused after receiving emergency alert by mistake

It was Napa County's wireless emergency alert system that put out the following warning: "Fire Danger. Stay Alert and leave area if your feel unsafe."
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
The alert was also sent out to people in Solano, Contra Costa, Sonoma and Marin counties.
Some in Marin were surprised and not sure it applied to them.
"Of course not, I don't know where the fire is but it's not here," said one resident.
Some began calling 911.
"Where's the fire? Should I evacuate or shouldn't I?" Those were some of the calls received.
That's when the Marin County Sheriff's quickly sent out an advisory stating: "This message was not intended for Marin County residents but was received by many in Marin. There is no new fire burning in Marin and no evacuation orders in effect."
VIDEO: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Napa County Emergency Operations Friday said the message "bled over" from the targeted area into neighboring counties.
How does that happen?
"Times you've been out hiking or something you are in a remote area and you'll crest the hill and suddenly you'll have a cellphone signal. That cellphone signal may be from many, many miles away... maybe another peak in another county," explained Woody Baker-Cohn of the Marin County Sheriff's Office.
Allison Johnson, a Martinez resident, reached out to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. She wrote, "We have to believe these warnings or they won't work!"
This confusion could have been avoided if they had made it clear in the emergency text that the warning applied ONLY to Napa County. They never did.
The Marin County Sheriff's Office also told people here not to disable the alerting system on their cellphones since it is a critical tool during a wildfire or other large emergencies.
Having trouble viewing the map? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area, California with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed by Glass Fire
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay
- Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire