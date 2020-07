Marin County offers fair food drive-thru in San Rafael in place of canceled fair

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County Fair, which was canceled due to COVID-19, will hold a drive-thru option for two weekends starting today.Fair food fans can drive up to the Veteran's Memorial Auditorium parking lot in San Rafael. The drive-thru is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. July 10-12 and 17-19.Gabriella Calicchio, director of Marin County Cultural Services and producer of the fair, said this brings "a little taste of the fair.""To be able to bring a little fun right here where people don't have to travel, where they don't have to expose themselves unnecessarily. There will be a server in full PPE who then hands it to them through their car vehicle," Calicchio said.CEO and vendor manager Phillip Delahoyde of Stream Food and Beverage said this is the fourth fair they have brought this new concept to."We started out in February where we got one fair in, then we went onto the rest of the season which everything's been cancelled out," he said. "We've lost about oh 30 fairs so far. We're just trying to think of another way to make income with all the equipment that we have."Delahoyde said through trial and error from other drive-thru fairs, they've created a system where you drive up to a menu board, order everything you want at one time versus driving from vendor to vendor. Already made food like popcorn and candied apples will be give to you right away. Food that has to cook like corn dogs and funnel cakes will have to be handed to you from a server later in the drive-thru."We'll tag a receipt onto your car, you'll drive around, we have servers that will take that receipt and gather all of your food. Hand you your food all in to-go containers, everything's wrapped, and you drive right out of here," Delahoyde said.