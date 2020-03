MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Search and rescue teams in Marin County continued searching for a missing hiker Tuesday morning.The Marin County Sheriff's Office is searching for 56-year-old Scott Klingenmaier.Officials say he is at risk.He was last seen Thursday near Tennessee Valley Road and the Oakwood Trailhead.The sheriff's department says he was hiking to an unknown destination.He's described as 5-foot-7-inches tall and 172-pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, the sheriff's department says.If you've seen him, call the sheriff's office.