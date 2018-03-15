Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in accident on Hwy 1

Southbound car appears to have spun out, hitting tree on drivers side. Pavement was dry. @marinSheriff #PointReyes residents upset. They know most officers. "This is a small town," said one local artist. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/tYQNwXvbKP — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 15, 2018

Less than an hour from Marin County Sheriff identifying officer who lost control of his car and died on Highway 1 last night during a 911 call. Happened North of Point Reyes.

A Marin County sheriff's deputy was killed in an accident early this morning on Hwy 1 just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County.Firefighters extracted the deputy from the vehicle which crashed into a tree on the right side of the roadway. The deputy was transported to a hospital where he passed away.A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's office indicates the deputy was responding to a 911 call when he lost control of his vehicle as he entered a left curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and the driver side collided with a tree. All lanes of Hwy 1 were closed until 6:30 a.m. for the investigation.