Marin County expected to enact mandatory water restrictions

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Today, Marin County's water agency is expected to become the first in the Bay Area to enact mandatory water restrictions amid worsening drought conditions.

The water level is already down 40 feet at lake Sonoma. Locals say they have never seen it this low this early in the season. Water officials think this will probably surprise Bay Area residents -- who have been focused on other issues this past year.

RELATED: Here's how far Sonoma County is going to fight the drought

"Last year we had low rainfall, but with COVID some people were not paying attention. We were paying attention, water managers were paying attention but its understandable people were distracted. We really need them to pay attention this year, said Pam Jeane, Sonoma Water Agency.

Marin County is looking at banning residents from washing their cars, filling their swimming pools, and only watering outdoors once a week. This would apply to 200,000 residents of Central and South Marin.

RELATED: Petaluma cattle ranchers brace for 'worst drought ever' as rainwater runs dry

The vote is expected today -- with water officials saying they are looking at taking this action because this is the driest year they have seen in 90 years.

People could face up to $250 for violating the water restrictions.

California Dreaming: Farmers, scientists sustainably getting by with less water
California's Central Valley is no stranger to drought, and because of that, farmers and scientists are joining forces to figure out how to get by with less.

