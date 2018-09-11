WILDFIRE

Marin County wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations, threatens structures

A 40-acre wildfire burning in a park in Marin County Monday night prompted evacuation orders, according to fire officials. (KGO-TV)

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
A wildfire is forcing evacuations and prompting road closures in Marin County.

The Irving Fire has burned 100 acres in the wooded area of Samuel P. Taylor State Park. That's just over a tenth of a square mile -- but the flames are already threatening more than 20 buildings.

People living on Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo Road down to Barranca Way were urged to evacuate to Lagunitas School Monday night.

Road closures include all of Alamo Road and all of Arroyo Road and Sir Francis Drake between Nicasio Valley and Platform Bridge Road.

Marin County Fire says firefighters are dealing with steep terrain, but they are making progress. The fire is only 10 percent contained.

Find the latest evacuation information from the Marin County Fire Department.
