MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --Marin County fire departments are reporting this fire season is early, intense and really testing them, according to the Marin Independent Journal.
According to our media partner the Marin Independent Journal, Marin County has sent 76 firefighters, 10 fire engines and a bulldozer to fight fires this season.
RELATED: Marin County Fire Department battling fire near Woodacre
They have been out since early last week on the Flat fire, then the county and Pawnee fires. They say the worst part is that this is not even considered the busy time of year and unusual for June.
Fire officials told Marin Independent Journal, it is also getting tougher to recruit seasonal help in this tight job market.
They want everyone in Marin to remember fireworks are not allowed and they really need everyone to follow the rules. They say conditions are dry and people need to be aware that fireworks are not permitted.