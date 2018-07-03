WILDFIRE

Marin County firefighters stretched thin during early fire season, according to report

EMBED </>More Videos

Marin County fire departments are reporting this fire season is early, intense and really testing them, according to the Marin Independent Journal. (KGO-TV)

By
MARIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Marin County fire departments are reporting this fire season is early, intense and really testing them, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

According to our media partner the Marin Independent Journal, Marin County has sent 76 firefighters, 10 fire engines and a bulldozer to fight fires this season.

RELATED: Marin County Fire Department battling fire near Woodacre

They have been out since early last week on the Flat fire, then the county and Pawnee fires. They say the worst part is that this is not even considered the busy time of year and unusual for June.

Fire officials told Marin Independent Journal, it is also getting tougher to recruit seasonal help in this tight job market.

They want everyone in Marin to remember fireworks are not allowed and they really need everyone to follow the rules. They say conditions are dry and people need to be aware that fireworks are not permitted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush fireprepare norcalcal firemarin countyMarinClearlake Oaks
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fire died after retardant drop
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More wildfire
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News