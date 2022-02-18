Family that died in CA mountains over summer tried to text for help: 'Overheating with baby'

A husband and wife, their 1-year-old baby, and dog Oski were found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River last August.
EMBED <>More Videos

Report: CA couple likely died trying to save baby on hiking trail

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. -- A family that died of heat exhaustion during a grueling summer hike in Northern California sent a last, desperate text pleading for help, authorities said Thursday.

This video used above is from a previous report.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office released information pulled from the cellphone of Jonathan Gerrish after months of work with an FBI forensics team.
One text made shortly before noon on Aug. 15 to a person whose name wasn't released asked: "Can you help us" and added: "No water or ver (over) heating with baby," according to a Facebook post by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

But the area had bad cellphone service and the text never went through. Neither did five phone calls to various people, investigators said.

VIDEO: CA couple found on hiking trail likely died trying to save 1-year-old, investigative report says
EMBED More News Videos

An expert witness told investigators they believe the baby may have exhibited illness first and that one parent stayed to help the child while the other went for help.



Ellen Chung, 31, her 45-year-old husband, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia "Miju" Chung-Gerrish, and their dog Oski were found dead on a hiking trail near the Merced River last August.

Their deaths baffled investigators. The case involved more than 30 law enforcement agencies that had painstakingly reviewed - and ruled out - causes such as murder, lightning strikes, poisoning from algae-tainted water, abandoned mines that might emit toxic gas, illegal drugs and suicide.
Last fall, investigators concluded that the family died of extreme heat stroke. Temperatures that afternoon reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit in the steep mountain terrain and the family had run out of water. A wildfire had burned off any shade canopy.

Officials found the family two days later after relatives had reported them missing. The family had hiked 6.4 miles with the baby in a backpack-type carrier. They were 1.6 miles away from their car.

RELATED: Sheriff: Family died from hyperthermia, possible dehydration while hiking Mariposa Co. trail

The family had an 85-ounce water container with them that was empty.

The cellphone was found in Gerrish's pocket. Beginning shortly after noon, Gerrish and Chung tried to call and text for help several times, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Five phone calls - four of them made in rapid succession - went to several phone numbers but the family didn't call 911, the Sheriff's Office said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

The first call was made at 12:09 p.m. Beginning at 12:35 p.m., the family made the final four calls in rapid succession, investigators said.

However, none of the calls connected.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiachild deathmariposa countymariposahikingfamilycellphoneinfant deathsbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA wildlife officials plan to trap, euthanize 500-pound bear
Rams QB criticized for reaction after photographer falls off stage
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Newsom details plan to move CA from pandemic to 'endemic'
Meet the people working to end racial bias in wedding industry
Pleasanton officers fatally shoot domestic violence suspect
CSU Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro resigns from position
Show More
OT fraud charges hit former, current CHP officers from SoCal
3 Bay Area cities have some of most expensive 1-2 bedroom rentals
Tenderloin's history sheds light on containment zone for vice
Park officials trying to find ball python roaming Oakland trail
Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Stanford
More TOP STORIES News