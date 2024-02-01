All southbound lanes of I-280 near Mariposa St. in SF closed, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO -- All lanes of Southbound 280 near Mariposa St. in San Francisco are shut down due to police activity, the California Highway Patrol said.

A sig-alert was issued just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

It's unknown what led up to the closures and when lanes will reopen.

Authorities are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.