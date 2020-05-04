Politics

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is out of the hospital.

He was hospitalized for pneumonia and a rib he fractured in March.

DeSaulnier's sons say he'll continue his recovery in Washington, D.C. until his doctors deem it is safe for him to fly back to the Bay Area.

The family also wants to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and compassion.

His sons Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier released the following statement:

"We are so pleased to announce that this weekend, our dad returned home from the hospital. He's eager to get back to California, but he'll continue his recovery in Washington, DC until his doctors determine it's safe to fly. We want to say thank you, on our Dad's behalf, to everyone who has reached out and everyone who has been pulling for him. Your thoughts, prayers, and compassion have helped sustain him throughout this experience. We are also eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who helped save our Dad's life. While he's made truly remarkable progress and has come so far, our Dad still has work to do and we appreciate his friends and constituents affording him time and support as the next phase of his recovery begins."
