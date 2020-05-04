East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is out of the hospital.He was hospitalized for pneumonia and a rib he fractured in March.DeSaulnier's sons say he'll continue his recovery in Washington, D.C. until his doctors deem it is safe for him to fly back to the Bay Area.The family also wants to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and compassion.His sons Tristan and Tucker DeSaulnier released the following statement: