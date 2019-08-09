Market Street shut down after BART officer incident with dog in SF, police say

BART police investigating incident between BART officer and a dog.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Market Street was shut down Friday afternoon after a BART police officer had an incident with a dog, police said.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police said shots were fired during the incident, but it was not clear who fired the shots and if anyone was injured.

Market Street is closed at Civic Center Plaza until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

