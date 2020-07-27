Action News Sports

14 Miami Marlins members test positive for COVID-19; team cancels flight out of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A total of 14 members of the Miami Marlins, including 12 players and two coaches, have tested positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia, ESPN's Jeff Pasan reported Monday morning.

The new total is a substantial increase from the four players who had tested positive as of Sunday.

The team wrapped a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday.



However, their flight home has been canceled, WPVI-TV learned.

The team has also canceled their home opener, originally scheduled for Monday night.

The New York Yankees are set to visit Philadelphia on Monday for a two-game series at Citizens Bank Park.



Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from team doctors.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
