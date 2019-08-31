7 On Your Side

Hotel guest suspects his belongings were stolen from his room; hotel slow to respond

By and Randall Yip
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A former Marriott employee staying at the chain's hotel in downtown Oakland says a thief stole items from his room.

Having worked seven years at Marriott, David Ward says he knows the ins and outs of the hotel business. The thief picked the wrong man to target.

Ward always takes time to trim his beard the way he likes it.

He has an elaborate shaving kit and brought it all with him during a recent hotel stay. Ward poured all his clippers out of their bag and onto a table. He has a different use for each one of these clippers.

A day or two after checking out, he noticed something wasn't right.

"I'm about to cut my hair. It's that time again. And my spray, the spray which I still haven't placed, and those clippers where they cut off at the end, was gone," Ward said.

Also missing were his earbuds. Ward suspects somebody made a key to his room and took what they could get.

"You weren't supposed to do it to me. You don't do it to me because I know the hustles and I can detect it fast," said Ward.

He contacted Marriott's Oakland location to express his concerns. It promised somebody would get back to him.

After a week of not hearing anything, David contacted 7 On Your Side.

"Me being a former employee, I know you can get to the bottom of this. I know you can run a report who made the last key. I know you can look at the cameras," said Ward.

7 On Your Side contacted Marriott and David immediately heard from the hotel's general manager. He compensated Ward for all his missing items and gave him a certificate for a free two-night stay.

"Michael Finney, you're the best," proclaimed David. "7 On Your Side is the best. If you ever need me to speak on your behalf, I got you."

Marriott declined to comment for this story, citing privacy concerns.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcrimetheftburglaryhotelconsumer watchcustomercrime prevention7 on your sideconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Mushroom growing kits from Back to the Roots and tickets to Family Day at Oktoberfest by the Bay!
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls 10 vehicle models for multiple issues, dental offices crippled by ransomware attack, and more
Should you have to pay to get your property back?
Get the best deck for your money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian track poses major threat to Florida, now Category 4: LIVE RADAR
Super Bowl Champion James Jones has field dedicated in his name
Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
WATCH IN 60: End of Mavericks, Valerie Harper dies, conviction overturned in Kate Steinle killing, changing gig economy
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
New water pipes on Hayward fault will last til 2140
Show More
Court reverses sole conviction in San Francisco pier killing
Insurance money running out for North Bay wildfire victims
New CA ammunition laws impact hunters
ABC7 STARS: East Palo Alto mayor proving it's never too late to get a degree
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News