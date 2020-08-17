Vegetation fire near Sunol burn more than 1,700 acres, evacuation warning issued, officials say

SUNOL, Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuations for all residents in the Kilkare Canyon area have been revised to a warning due to approaching fire danger near Sunol, officials say




Around 1:15 p.m., Alameda County fire and sheriff's officials downgraded the mandatory order to a warning after CAL FIRE performed air drops which were helpful in mitigating the growing blaze.
Evacuees were being sent to the Residence Inn at 5200 Wolf House Road in Livermore. Officials say conditions can change and residents should stay prepared.

Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department, Cal Fire and departments in Oakland, Fremont and Livermore-Pleasanton began battling the blaze, called the Marsh complex, on Sunday.

As of 8:25 a.m. Monday, 1,775 acres had been burned, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities believe weekend lightning strikes sparked the fires, which were first reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the reservoir.


The fires forced the evacuation of about 10 homes along Welch Creek Road, located about four miles southeast of Sunol and one mile north of the Little Yosemite Trail area.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
