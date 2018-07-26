Marsh Fire in Clayton 60 percent contained, 247 acres burned

Marsh Fire in Clayton, California on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (KGO-TV)

CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Over 100 structures have been threatened in the Marsh Fire near Clayton. One home, and three outbuildings have been destroyed in the blaze that has burned over 247 acres. Officials say the fire is 60 percent contained.

Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road. Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood. Mandatory evacuations are also in effect for and Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.

Residents have been advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.

Deer Valley Road and Gill Drive have been reopened.

EVACUATIONS AND RESOURCES:

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for:
  • Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road

  • Morgan Territory Road

  • Leon Drive


Evacuation shelter, animal shelter, and resources for horses:
Clayton Community Library
6125 Clayton Rd,
Clayton, CA
94517

If you have horses you can bring them to the gravel lot at at Clayton Road at Peacock Creek Drive.

Additional information is available online by following #MarshFire on Twitter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
