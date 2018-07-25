Marsh Fire in Clayton forces evacuations, burns at least 247 acres

RELATED: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road. Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood. Mandatory evacuations are also in effect for and Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.
RELATED: Sitting ducks? How to shield your home from oncoming wildfires
Residents have been advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.
At least one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed.
Deer Valley Road and Gill Drive have been reopened.
EVACUATIONS AND RESOURCES:
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for:
- Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road
- Morgan Territory Road
- Leon Drive
Evacuation shelter, animal shelter, and resources for horses:
Clayton Community Library
6125 Clayton Rd,
Clayton, CA
94517
If you have horses you can bring them to the gravel lot at at Clayton Road at Peacock Creek Drive.
Additional information is available online by following #MarshFire on Twitter.
Lots of horse trailers stuck in traffic trying to pull into Clayton to rescue animals stuck in the evacuation zone pic.twitter.com/gHqvUfA178— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 26, 2018
2 alarm fire marsh creek rd Clayton threatening homes #abc7news pic.twitter.com/H3TLvb1mo2— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018
101 degrees and steady west wind fueling fire in Clayton #abc7news pic.twitter.com/cgRO5QT5LG— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018
Parade of fire engines going into this smoky blaze that’s already burning one home SE of Clayton #abc7news pic.twitter.com/zogQUoE0ec— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018
ClaytonCommunityLibrary open for shelter! Small pets welcome, but horse trailers need to go to gravel lot at Clayton Rd at Peacock Creek Dr pic.twitter.com/RWNimE55LM— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 26, 2018