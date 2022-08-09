Bay Area native, former Raider Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- Bay Area native and former Raider Marshawn Lynch has been arrested for a DUI, Las Vegas police told ABC News on Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it conducted a stop for a "suspected driver impairment."

Police identified Lynch, and after an investigation, police found he was impaired and was then arrested.

The Oakland native was taken to Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.