Martinez fire update: Evacuations lifted, 50 acres burned

Over 40 structures protected on a 2 Alarm Fire near Alhambra Ave in Martinez. Currently at 20 acres in open space. pic.twitter.com/a1J9iwCZPi — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 28, 2019

Evacuation zone update in Martinez, Alhambra Ave is closed both directions and evacuation zone slightly larger. pic.twitter.com/6CJ7UDXYPP — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 27, 2019

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations have been lifted after a fast-moving fire burned 50 acres in Martinez Sunday.The 2nd alarm blaze started at two acres. Officials say it spread rapidly. One firefighter was injured.The fire was in the area of Alhambra Ave. and Forest Way, about a mile south of Highway 4.Fire officials say more than 40 structures were protected.Evacuations were issued for Alhambra Avenue stretching east to Morello Avenue, south to Macalvey and Sunnybrae Drives and north to Vine Hill Way around 4 pm.The orders were lifted around 6 pm.Alhambra Ave. was closed in both directions, but reopened shortly after evacuation orders were lifted.