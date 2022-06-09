shooting

Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business, sheriff says

Officials have declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

SMITHSBURG, Maryland -- A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect in the shooting is no longer a threat to the community, a sheriff's office said

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the shooting incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandcrimegun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 arrested following shooting at South Bay library, police say
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Experts give tips on staying safe with more shootings in safe spaces
Man injured in shooting at San Jose library with children inside
TOP STORIES
Alameda Co. officials announce suspected case of monkeypox
2 arrested following shooting at South Bay library, police say
Warriors vs. Celtics: Watch Game 4 on ABC7 Friday
Dead whale on Richmond shore creates 'worst stench'
2 rescued after falling in tank full of chocolate in Pennsylvania
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA Primary 2022: San Francisco Bay Area election results
Show More
BART service resumes after computer problems, expect delays
SF supervisors vote to create plan offering shelter to all homeless
Doctors say Santa Clara Co. could see COVID surge peak soon
5 Marines killed in Osprey crash in California
Spare the Air Alert in effect Friday in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News