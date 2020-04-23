Sausalito Marin City Schools, volunteers gather thousands of masks for community amid pandemic

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sausalito Marin City School District, along with Performing Stars and other organizations and volunteers, have challenged themselves to make sure every person in their community has a mask."The intersection of race and class and law means that when things like mandatory masks orders go into place, we felt like we really wanted to support the community in complying with the public health order," Dr. Itoco Garcia, superintendent of the district said.The district already holds a weekly food drive.Dr. Garcia noticed as people picked up their food, they didn't have on masks."We know that this is hitting low income communities of color disproportionately, this disease," Dr. Garcia said. "Higher rates of infection, higher rates of death. We don't want to see that in Marin CIty. We want to interrupt that."The "Masks4MarinCity" operation is making great strides."Wrapping each of these masks and putting them in a bag and making sure they are sanitary and ready for delivery," Dr. Garcia said. "Whether people make them or buy them it doesn't matter. This is about keeping people safe. Every step of the way we've been working with Marin County Public Health.""Masks4MarinCity" launched last Friday and they've already received more than 2,000 masks.There are only about 3,500 residents in the community.If you need a mask, please call Performing Stars at 415-332-8316. You can also contact The Sausalito Marin City School District at 415-332-3190.Anyone in need of food in the 94965 zip code can go to The Sausalito Marin City School District's food drive at 200 Phillips Drive in Marin City.The drive is held every Wednesday.