shooting

Multiple hurt in shooting along Fourth of July parade route north of Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple people shot along Fourth of July parade route near Chicago

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois -- Multiple people were shot along a parade route in the suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, north of Chicago, Monday morning, sources said.

The shooter was reported to still be active just after 11 a.m.

Sources said the person could be shooting from atop a high building.

Highland Park officials asked residents to avoid the city's downtown area Monday morning as police responded "to an incident."

The city of Highland Park provided very little information on the incident in a Facebook post just before 10:45 a.m., only saying the city's Fourth Fest had been canceled.

The village of Deerfield tweeted at 10:50 a.m. that there had been a shooting in Highland Park, and Deerfield's Family Days at Jewett Park was canceled.

Highland Park had a number of Fourth of July events scheduled for Monday.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisshootingactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Sacramento, police say
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Ex-UFC star charged in SJ shooting sues over alleged molesting
TOP STORIES
LIST: Bay Area 4th of July events
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
July 4th: Firefighters warn about dangers of illegal fireworks
Search underway for 3 men missing in Sacramento Delta: Officials
SF couple gets $1,500 fine for parking in their driveway
SJPD issues nearly 500 citations at sideshow involving 200+ cars
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Sacramento, police say
Show More
Abortion rights advocates march in Burlingame ahead of July 4th
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
Fireworks ban once again topic of hot debate in Pacifica
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
More TOP STORIES News