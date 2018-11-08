Mass shooting reported at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, authorities say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
Authorities responded to a nightclub in Thousand Oaks after reports of a mass shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. at Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr.

Ventura County sheriff's officials said there were reports of an active shooter at the club, but it was unclear how many victims there may be.

The country bar is located near the 101 Freeway off Moorpark Road.

Footage from AIR7 HD captured paramedics performing CPR on a person who appeared unresponsive.

No further details were immediately released.

The website for Borderline showed that Wednesday nights are College Country Nights that last from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Colleges near the club are California Lutheran University and California State University, Channel Islands.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as soon as it becomes available.
