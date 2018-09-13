Massachusetts explosions: 1 killed, 10 hurt in fires blamed on gas issue

One person was killed and at least 10 people are hurt after a series of fires north of Boston that authorities blame on a natural gas issue.Authorities say an 18-year-old man has died after a house exploded amid gas explosions north of Boston, sending a chimney crashing into his car.Officials have identified the victim as Leonel Rondon, of Lawrence. They say he was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he died around 8:30 p.m. EDT of his injuries.Gov. Charlie Baker says 10 other people were injured Thursday in a series of fires and explosions that authorities blame on over-pressurized natural gas lines.