u.s. & world

Massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery near Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. -- Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson.

Our sister station KABC-TV reports the fire from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation was visible from miles away, as the plumes of smoke were rising up hundreds of feet into the air. The refinery is located 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department said an explosion went off before the fire began burning in a cooling tower at the refinery, the department said.

Personnel from the refinery were keeping the flames in check through "fixed ground monitors" while working to depressurize the system, fire officials said. Authorities secured a perimeter around the refinery and did not anticipate needing to evacuate residents, officials said.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company's website. It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, the website says.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea to guilty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Carson
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Calls for hate crime investigation after SF elderly man attacked
San Leandro BART fare evaders still getting by
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency
Show More
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
When is Steph Curry coming back? Steve Kerr sets the record straight on his return
Got a complaint about BART? The general manager is listening
Oakland PD personnel want answers after firing of chief
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News