Massive Santa Rosa commercial fire contained, at least one business destroyed

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4613881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"My life now, here, it's gone," timber business owner Gerhard Gassner said. "Twenty years of gathering work." Smoke and flames were visible in Santa Rosa on Saturday, something no one wants to see, especially not when a Red Flag Warning is in effect. (KGO-TV)