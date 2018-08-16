Massive wildfires in Northern California continue to grow

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Two major fires burning in Northern California are continuing to grow.
The deadly Carr Fire in Shasta and Trinity Counties continues to grow after destroying more than 214,000 acres. It's now 71 percent contained. The massive fire has been going since July 23. More than 1,000 homes are gone. Cal Fire says about 3,800 firefighters are still working to contain it.
The deadly Mendocino Complex incident, made up of two fires in Colusa, Lake and Mendocino Counties. The Ranch Fire now stands at more than 317,000 acres and is 69 percent contained. The River Fire is 100 percent contained after burning more than 48,000 acres.
A firefighter was killed on the front lines battling the fires. Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett was only 42-years-old.
