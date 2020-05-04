accuweather

Eta aquarid meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May

What better way to celebrate May the Fourth than by catching a glimpse of a meteor shower? This year, the eta aquarid meteor shower peaks on the evening of May 4 into the pre-dawn hours of May 5.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere, where viewers can catch up to 40 meteors per hour. In the Northern Hemisphere, you can expect to see between 10 and 30 meteors per hour.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight local time, according to AccuWeather. A nearly full moon will contest the shower, so be sure to keep the moon out of your sight.

Rock and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, one of the most famous celestial objects in the night sky, make up the meteor shower. The comet returns to the inner solar system in the year 2061.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonal start this week, summer heat starts Thursday
Family reunited with dog 54 days after deadly tornadoes
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Newsom says Stage 2 of CA reopening starts as early as Friday
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Coronavirus: Some restrictions relaxed, face coverings at SJC
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Show More
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital
Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
More TOP STORIES News