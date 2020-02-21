McClymonds High School chemical scare: Families angered by lack of answers at emergency meeting in Oakland

By Kris Reyes
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Emotions ran high at a two-hour emergency meeting as parents demanded answers about the safety of their school.

"There should have been an apology and then you should've told these parents to get their kids checked, that's what should've been done," said one parent.

Another former student of the school said he attended the meeting because he's worried about a history of environmental problems in the area.

"This has been going on for years and you need to have representatives from the state and feds here to address these young people's educational opportunity," said Moses Sullivan who says he's a cancer survivor and went to school with others who died from cancer.

RELATED: Oakland's McClymonds High School closed for chemical testing

The meeting that took place at a church hall in Oakland was led by officials from the school and the Oakland Unified School District.

Many were upset by the robocalls they got the night before.

"Fear, panic, I didn't know what was going on, I knew that it was something really bad," said Monique Brown.

Representatives from Oakland's Unified District gave a briefing of what they do know - the school's drinking water is not affected but the TCE levels found nearby were high enough that it could vaporize into the school's air. That testing is underway.

"I made the decision out of an abundance of caution given that we do not know the results of the testing," said Supt. Kyla Johnson-Tramell.

But others in this room say they're fed up, this incident is just the latest scare they've had to deal with over the years. High levels of lead have been found around the school before. Two students died from cancer, one in November, the other in 2017. Repeatedly parents asked officials to address a possible connection.

Edgar Hendrix, a parent of a senior said, "you don't have a solid answer, hypothetical this, hypothetical that, we didn't even get that."

"I don't want to look back many years from now and wish I had taken my kid out of this school," said Brown.

"There's a lot of questions out there," said Jeffrey Taylor, principal of the school. "I still have a lot of questions best way we can."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandhigh schoolhazmatschool closureschemical spill
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
McClymonds HS families angered at emergency meeting for chemical scare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News