mcdonald's

McDonald's in Russia to temporarily close over invasion of Ukraine

Burger giant, other countries looking to impact Russian economy
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
EMBED <>More Videos

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

DETROIT -- McDonald's said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is the right thing to do because McDonald's can't ignore the "needless human suffering in Ukraine."

SEE MORE: People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors

McDonald's owns 84% of its Russian restaurants.

In a recent financial filing, the company said Russia and Ukraine contributed 9% of the company's revenue last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'srussiaukrainemcdonaldsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MCDONALD'S
Woman in viral video of McDonald's road rage attack arrested
Kids traumatized after McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Kids traumatized after McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake
TOP STORIES
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Bloodied man in hospital gown breaks into SF woman's home
COVID-19 linked to brain abnormalities, studies show
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
Newsom to deliver California State of the State
Proud Boys leader arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
Show More
50 women run Disney Half Marathon to launch new initiative
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
CA lawmakers to debate 3 new bills aiming to reform Prop 47
Racial harassment caught on video at NorCal girls soccer game
Russia-Ukraine: UK to phase out Russian oil by end of 2022
More TOP STORIES News