CA McDonald's plays bagpipes 24/7 to stop homeless from sleeping near restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. -- Residents are not lovin' a new idea launched by a Sacramento McDonald's to deter the homeless from sleeping near the restaurant.

The sounds of bagpipes play 24/7 from the speakers at the fast-food restaurant.

Locals say the new method is not working, and have spoken with management in hopes they'll pull the plug.

"It actually penetrates through the walls. We can hear it. I'm trying to watch TV or whatever, and it's going through that," said Arnold Phillips.

Neighbors have taken their frustrations to a corporate level, but officials have yet to respond to their requests.
