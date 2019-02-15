SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The SHN Orpheum Theatre was evacuated about around 10 p.m. during a performance of Hamilton.
A large crowded was seen outside the theater, as well as several police cars. People who were at the performance tell ABC7 News there was a medical emergency in the audience toward the end of the musical.
They say there was a panic in the theater
Outside, our crew saw one person inside an ambulance, and another person receiving medical attention.
