Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco during 'Hamilton' performance

Crowd outside Orpheum Theater after medical emergency causes evacuation. Friday, February 15, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The SHN Orpheum Theatre was evacuated about around 10 p.m. during a performance of Hamilton.

A large crowded was seen outside the theater, as well as several police cars. People who were at the performance tell ABC7 News there was a medical emergency in the audience toward the end of the musical.

They say there was a panic in the theater

Outside, our crew saw one person inside an ambulance, and another person receiving medical attention.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theatermusicalhamiltonevacuationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Could other transit agencies have the answer to BART fare evaders?
Chuck E. Cheese's denies rumors of using leftover pizza
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
Top female monster truck driver shows off her moves in Oakland
How BART compares to other transit agencies
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Show More
VIDEO: BART tests modified entry gates to stop fare cheats
What's next for Mars exploration after death of "Opportunity" rover?
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates in New Jersey
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
VR movie theater opens in San Jose
More News