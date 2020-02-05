San Francisco's new District Attorney Chesa Boudin discusses his past and his views on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- He was sworn in office a month ago and there is already controversy swirling around SF DA Chesa Boudin. He sits in studio with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze to discusses his plans for San Francisco and make clear where he stands on crime.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosan francisco city hallstate politicslaws
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Hundreds of coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis Air Force Base
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
New CA bill would allow you take up to 3 driver's license photos
Trump extols 'great American comeback'
El Farolito named best Mexican restaurant in California
Show More
This is what sets Randy Newman apart from other Oscar nominees
Police stop car driving toward crowd at Kansas City Chiefs parade
Don't miss February's supermoon and snow moon
Snow Moon: How to see 1st supermoon of 2020
This 103-year-old plays piano for fellow seniors every lunch
More TOP STORIES News