lottery

Mega Millions: Massive $970 million jackpot up for grabs Friday

NEW YORK -- The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $970 million heading into Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot soared to nearly a billion dollars after no one won Tuesday night's $865 million drawing.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were: 10, 19, 26, 50, 28 and a Megaball of 16.

This week, a single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing to win the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. Three lucky tickets sold in New Jersey nabbed $1 million prizes.

The Powerball jackpot now resets. The next drawing on Saturday night will be for a $20 million jackpot.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Here's look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
6. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
7. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

8. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
9. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
10. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestspowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
$731M Powerball jackpot won in Maryland
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970M after no winners hit Tuesday
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
San Mateo Co. yoga studio ordered to close for indoor, mask-free classes
EDD delays threaten unemployment pay for thousands in CA
3 storms to bring rain, snow showers to Bay Area
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Show More
No vaccine for Alameda Co. officers, deputies as crime surges
Thursday marks 1 year since COVID-19 was discovered in US
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
This sticker on your mask would detect COVID exposure
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News