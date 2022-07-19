lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Mega Millions jackpot at $530M after no winner Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at more than half a billion dollars for Tuesday night's drawing.

The jackpot now stands at $530 million, the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The top prize comes with a cash option of 304.7 million.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega Ball 15.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530M after no winner Friday
Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Mega Millions pauses payouts after wrong number announced
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
TOP STORIES
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist in SoCal
Oakland man fatally shot while getting ready for work, girlfriend says
Couple warns EDD of identity theft; agency seizes tax return anyways
Search underway for Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect
SF Walgreens' shoplifter arrested again for stealing from CVS
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Show More
Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'
Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station
Everything you need to know about monkeypox infection, vaccines, more
Family of man fatally shot at Livermore bowling alley speaks out
Mama bear, cub caught on camera devouring donuts inside Monrovia home
More TOP STORIES News