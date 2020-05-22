Coronavirus

Celebrating Memorial Day during COVID-19: Doctor explains 'quaranteams'

ATLANTA -- As we head into Memorial Day weekend, more businesses and public spaces are opening up, leaving people to navigate social distancing.

"Good Morning America" talked to Dr. Colleen Kraft, a top infectious disease doctor, about what she's doing with her family and friends as they start to socialize.

Kraft works as a physician at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where she was on the frontlines for the fight against Ebola and now COVID-19. She said she understands that the idea of gathering during a global pandemic can be scary.

"I think some of the scenes I've seen only on television of bars and very busy restaurants make me anxious. I get to be witness to people being extremely sick from this virus, so it's serious," she said.

Still, she said she understands the need for people to see each other in person, specifically kids.

"I'm an extrovert. I think it's really important, but everybody is weathering this storm differently," she said.

Some are creating "quaranteams," or a limited group of healthy people who see each other in person while practicing social distancing.

Kraft described a quaranteam as people "who you feel comfortable about having your family and children around because they share the same prevention tactics."

She employs tactics like taking minimal trips outside the house, even limiting trips to places like the grocery store, while wearing a mask.

Kraft has three kids, ages 9, 11, and 13. Just a few days ago, she allowed them to see friends outside, playing games without physical contact.

She has also invited two other couples to sit outside and talk, six feet apart.

"Even when interacting with them, we don't spend a lot of time, and it's always outside at a distance," she said.
