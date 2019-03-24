Crime & Safety

Memorial held for son of Oakland councilwoman who was fatally shot in Los Angeles

A memorial service was held Saturday for the son of an Oakland city leader who was fatally shot in Southern California.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Music helped the grieving while it also celebrated the life of a young Oakland man, murdered near his college in Los Angeles.

ABC7 was inside the Temple Hill Auditorium during Saturday's memorial for Victor McElhaney.

He is the son of Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson-McElhaney.

Victor McElhaney died after being shot during an attempted robbery near the University of Southern California.

A minister who knows the family reflected on what gifts the music major shared. "Smart, funny, loyal, intelligent, community minded. He really believed that music was a healing medicine."

Victor McElhaney was due to graduate from US C later this spring.

Los Angeles police have not made any arrests in his murder.
