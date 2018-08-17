Memorial service held for CHP officer killed in line of duty in Fairfield

Family, friends and the community are remembering a CHP officer who was killed by an alleged distracted driver on I-80 in Fairfield last week. (KGO-TV)

By Amanda del Castillo and Carlos Saucedo
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Family, fellow officers and the community paid tribute to CHP Officer Kirk Griess, who was killed by an alleged distracted driver last week.

Officer Griess and another man died last Friday after being hit by a pick-up truck during a traffic stop on I-80 in Fairfield.

The driver of that truck was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say Sean Walker was on his cell phone and distracted when he hit Officer Griess and Jamie Bueza Manuel. Walker faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Officer Griess was a 19-year veteran of the CHP. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Manuel leaves behind a wife and a daughter in the Philippines.

The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.

