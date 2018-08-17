FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --Family, fellow officers and the community will pay tribute to a CHP officer killed in the line of duty. A memorial service will be held this morning for Officer Kirk Griess.
Officer Griess and another man died last Friday after being hit by a pick-up truck during a traffic stop on I-80 in Fairfield.
The driver of that truck was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say Sean Walker was on his cell phone and distracted when he hit Officer Griess and Jamie Bueza Manuel. Walker faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter.
Officer Griess was a 19-year veteran of the CHP. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Manuel leaves behind a wife and a daughter in the Philippines.
ABC7 News will livestream the funeral procession and memorial for Officer Griess when it starts at 9 a.m. in Vacaville.
The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.