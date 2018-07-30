Mendocino Complex Fire burns 30,500 acres, 10 percent contained

FIRE

UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --
Two fires burning near Clearlake combined over the weekend and have led to mandatory evacuations. The Mendocino Complex Fire is 10 percent contained and has burned more than 30,000 acres.

More than 10,000 structures are threatened and six homes are destroyed.

The flames are getting closer to Clear,lake and many of the towns alongside it are under mandatory evacuations. Lakeport's main street is a virtual ghost town.

Lakeport's Main Street is empty - with ash falling all over the town. The Twin Pine Casino in Middletown is serving as an evacuation center.

The lake has been very quiet with no signs of any typical summer activity. The air quality does not look good.

An update on the fire is expected from officials later Monday morning.


MENDOCINO COUNTY MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS
  • 8000 block of River Road

  • Pine Avenue area of Potter Valley Road

  • South to the intersection of Highway 175 from the Russian River east to the Lake County Line, within the North South points.

  • All driveways and homes located between the North South points

  • Potter Valley Community; All areas north of Highway CA20

  • East of the fire edge to the Mendocino-Lake County Line

  • South of Burris Lane to MeWhinney Creek

  • East of East Side Potter Valley Road to include feeder roads utilizing Burris Lane east to the Mendocino-Lake County Line


LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ADVISORIES

  • North Lakeport

  • Upper Lake

  • Highway 20 from the 6000 block to the Lake County line and into the Blue Lakes area.; Potter Valley, Burris Lane area; North of 8000 block of River Road to Yokayo Ranch Road

  • Finley

  • Big Valley Rancheria

  • Blue Lakes

  • Bachelor Valley

  • Witter Springs

  • North Scotts Valley Road from the 7000 block to Highway CA20

  • Lakeport and surrounding areas North of Highway CA-20, east of Mendenhall Avenue; East of Mendenhall Avenue; South of the Mendocino National Forest boundary; West of Robinson Casino


LAKE COUNTY MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS
  • City of Lakeport

  • Everything west of Highway CA-29 from Scotts Valley Road to Highland Springs Road

  • Everything north of Highland Springs Road

  • Mathews Road, George Road, and Highway CA-175 to the Lake-Mendocino County Line

  • Everything east of LakeMendocino County line from Scotts Creek Road to Highway CA-175

  • North of Highway CA-20, west of Mendenhall Avenue

  • East of the Mendocino-Lake County Line; South of Mendocino National Forest

  • West of Mendenhall Avenue



Click here for the latest from Cal Fire, including the latest evacuation information.

A shelter has been established at the Mountain Vista Middle School in Kelseyville. The shelter at Twin Pines Casino in Middletown has closed.

