Mendocino Complex Fire grows to 55,987 acres, 10 percent contained

MENDOCINO COUNTY MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

8000 block of River Road



Pine Avenue area of Potter Valley Road



South to the intersection of Highway 175 from the Russian River east to the Lake County Line, within the North South points.



All driveways and homes located between the North South points



Potter Valley Community; All areas north of Highway CA20



East of the fire edge to the Mendocino-Lake County Line



South of Burris Lane to MeWhinney Creek



East of East Side Potter Valley Road to include feeder roads utilizing Burris Lane east to the Mendocino-Lake County Line

LAKE COUNTY EVACUATION ADVISORIES



North Lakeport



Upper Lake



Highway 20 from the 6000 block to the Lake County line and into the Blue Lakes area.; Potter Valley, Burris Lane area; North of 8000 block of River Road to Yokayo Ranch Road



Finley



Big Valley Rancheria



Blue Lakes



Bachelor Valley



Witter Springs



North Scotts Valley Road from the 7000 block to Highway CA20



Lakeport and surrounding areas North of Highway CA-20, east of Mendenhall Avenue; East of Mendenhall Avenue; South of the Mendocino National Forest boundary; West of Robinson Casino

LAKE COUNTY MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS

City of Lakeport



Everything west of Highway CA-29 from Scotts Valley Road to Highland Springs Road



Everything north of Highland Springs Road



Mathews Road, George Road, and Highway CA-175 to the Lake-Mendocino County Line



Everything east of LakeMendocino County line from Scotts Creek Road to Highway CA-175



North of Highway CA-20, west of Mendenhall Avenue



East of the Mendocino-Lake County Line; South of Mendocino National Forest



West of Mendenhall Avenue

Twin Pine Casino in #Middletown is serving as a shelter for evacuees coming from the #Lakeport area. #MendocinoComplexFire pic.twitter.com/StPENvvDGs — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) July 30, 2018

#Lakeport homeowner heeds evacuation order. Leaves the sprinkler running on his roof. #MendocinoComplexFire pic.twitter.com/H2qI6uDAZ2 — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) July 30, 2018

Two fires burning near Clearlake combined over the weekend and have led to mandatory evacuations. The Mendocino Complex Fire has grown to 55,987 acres and is now 10 percent contained.More than 10,000 structures are threatened and six homes are destroyed.The flames are getting closer to Clearlake and many of the towns alongside it are under mandatory evacuations. Lakeport's main street is a virtual ghost town.Lakeport's Main Street is empty - with ash falling all over the town. The Twin Pine Casino in Middletown is serving as an evacuation center.The lake has been very quiet with no signs of any typical summer activity. The air quality does not look good. Click here for the latest from Cal Fire, including the latest evacuation information.