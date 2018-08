Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 2nd largest in history

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

The Mendocino Complex Fires, consisting of the Ranch Fire and the River Fire, are now the second largest wildfires in state history . The fires have now grown to to 273,664 acres and are 30 percent contained.The Ranch Fire has grown 225,001 acres and is 21 percent contained. The River Fire is 48,663 acres and is 58 percent contained.The Carr Fire near Redding has burned more than 163,000 acres and is 45 percent contained. The wildfire has killed two firefighters and five civilians and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.Firefighters say the Carr Fire started two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire.