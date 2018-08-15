Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --The massive Mendocino Complex Fires have now burned 363,845 acres and total containment has reached 64 percent. There are 1,025 structures that remain threatened by the blazes.
A firefighter was killed on the front lines battling the fires. Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett died Monday from an injury he suffered the day before. Details of what happened to him have not been released. Burchett was one of about 40 Utah firefighters from seven agencies deployed to the fires burning across California.
RELATED: Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
People in Glenn County are being forced out of their homes because of the fires. The larger of the two fires continues to push northeast. Glenn County's Sheriff issued mandatory evacuations late Tuesday from the Lake County and Colusa County lines all the way to the eastern edge of the Mendocino National Forest. A large section of the Forest is now closed off. Areas east of the forest are under an evacuation advisory.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster