Mendocino Complex Fires grow to 363,845 acres, 64 percent containment

(JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The massive Mendocino Complex Fires have now burned 363,845 acres and total containment has reached 64 percent. There are 1,025 structures that remain threatened by the blazes.

A firefighter was killed on the front lines battling the fires. Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett died Monday from an injury he suffered the day before. Details of what happened to him have not been released. Burchett was one of about 40 Utah firefighters from seven agencies deployed to the fires burning across California.

RELATED: Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires

People in Glenn County are being forced out of their homes because of the fires. The larger of the two fires continues to push northeast. Glenn County's Sheriff issued mandatory evacuations late Tuesday from the Lake County and Colusa County lines all the way to the eastern edge of the Mendocino National Forest. A large section of the Forest is now closed off. Areas east of the forest are under an evacuation advisory.

