Mendocino Complex Fires grow to more than 290,000 acres

The Mendocino Complex Fires is now the largest wildfire event in California history. It's actually made up of two huge fires, but now crews are treating the fires as one event.Together the Ranch and the River Fires have scorched at least 290,000 acres, an increase of more than 6,000 acres overnight.The smaller River Fire has burned 48,920 and is now 78 percent contained, up from 58 percent containment on Monday.The Ranch Fire has burned 241,727 acres and is only 20 percent contained.The record was set just last year by the massive Thomas Fire, which burned in Santa Barbara and Centura counties. It burned nearly 282,000 acres.Firefighters say if you think this has been a very busy fire season, you are correct. "We're looking at over 629,000 acres of ground and vegetation burned in California since January 1 of this year. Last year, same period of time, 223,000 acres," said Dep. Chief Scott McLean.Right now, 11,300 structures are threatened by the Mendocino Complex Fires.